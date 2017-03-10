Chelsea transfer target’s agent hints at summer move

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent has refused to commit his future to the club beyond the end of the current season.

The Sun reports that the Senegal international, who has previously been linked with a move to Premier League leaders Chelsea, remains a transfer target target for Blues head coach Antonio Conte.

Koulibaly, aged 25, was the subject of an approach from Chelsea last summer, but that was knocked back and the 6ft 5in centre-back subsequently signed a new contract with Napoli.

He is tied to the Serie A club until June 2021, but his agent Bruno Satin is unwilling to say his client will be in Naples next season. He hinted at an uneasy relationship with Napoli’s colourful president Aureli De Laurentiis.

He said: “The player is very relaxed, I saw him after the game [against Real Madrid].

“At the moment, we don’t want to talk about his future but with a president like this who has a lot to say, it is difficult for us to affirm 100 per cent that he will be staying at Napoli next season.

“[But] he wants to finish the season on a high even if it will be almost impossible to surpass Juventus for the league title.”

Chelsea moved on and signed David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain instead, but are likely to be in the market for a new centre-back again this summer because captain John Terry is set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.