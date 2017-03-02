Chelsea’s Dom Solanke draws attention to correction over £50,000-a-week wages claims

Don't believe everything you read.. pic.twitter.com/cDsO6zZYpd — Dom Solanke (@DomSolanke) March 2, 2017

Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke has taken to Twitter to draw attention to a correction over claims that he had demanded a £50,000-a-week salary from the club.

The Daily Telegraph published a story claiming that Solanke, who is out of contract this summer and tipped to leave Stamford Bridge, had asked for a huge hike in his £8,000-a-week wages during negotiations.

But today they issued a correction to clarify that no such demand had been made.

Solanke took a photo of the newspaper and posted it to his social media account to ensure it reached the widest possible audience.