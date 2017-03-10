Chelsea’s Eden Hazard wins goal of the month award for his strike against Arsenal

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has won the Premier League’s goal of the month award for February for his stunning solo goal against Arsenal.

You can see photos of the Belgium international posing with his award at the Blues’ Cobham training ground above.

The Belgian brushed off Francis Coquelin, drove past a host of other Arsenal defenders and fired the ball past his former team-mate Petr Cech for the Blues’ second goal in a 3-1 win over the Gunners at Stamford Bridge on February 4. Here’s a reminder of the award-winning goal:

Chelsea were quick to offer their congratulations to their attacking midfielder in the wake of his win.