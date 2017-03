Chelsea’s mascot at West Ham taller than N’Golo Kante and Pedro

Chelsea’s lineup rarely throws up any surprises this season, but one selection did raise a few eyebrows at West Ham this evening.

The Blues appeared to have selected some sort of man-child as their mascot for the evening.

The mascot towered above midfielder N’Golo Kante and winger Pedro Rodriguez. And even when lined up next to 6ft 6in goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and 6ft 4in centre-back Gary Cahill, he didn’t look like he’d be out of place in Antonio Conte’s back-three.