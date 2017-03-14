Chelsea’s Nathan Ake linked with Bournemouth return

Bournemouth are considering a fresh bid to sign Chelsea youngster Nathan Ake, according to the Daily Mail .

The Dutch starlet spent the first-half of the season on loan with the Cherries and impressed for Eddie Howe’s side. But he was called back to Stamford Bridge in January to provide cover in defensive positions for Antonio Conte’s Premier League leaders.

But the 22-year-old has been restricted to just two FA Cup appearances since returning to his parent club.

Bournemouth reportedly lodged an £18m bid on deadline day at the end of the last transfer window in an effort to bring Ake back to the club, but that was turned down by the Blues.

The south-coast club are said to be planning a new bid in the summer, either to re-sign Ake on loan or permanently.

He made 12 appearances for the Cherries earlier this just, just two shy of the number of appearances he has made for Chelsea.