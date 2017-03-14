Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois reacts to Real Madrid transfer rumours

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has rejected speculation linking him with a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international spent three successive seasons on loan from the Blues to Real’s city rivals Atletico Madrid earlier in his career. He is known to have made himself at home during that time and considers himself an adopted Spaniard.

But he has denied that he will be returning to Spain this summer.

After last night’s 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, Courtois gave an interview to Spanish radio station Onda Cero in which he said he would not be making a switch to the Bernabeu.

The 24-year-old said he is focused on and enjoying life at Chelsea.

Asked about the transfer rumours, he said: “No [I’m not planning on a transfer]. I am enjoying the success here and I am focused.”

