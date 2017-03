Christian Eriksen reacts to Denmark’s 0-0 draw with Romania

Ikke det resultat vi ville have, men stadig alt at spille om! #dk #landsholdet 🇩🇰 A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen has posted on his Instagram account to reflect on Denmark’s goalless encounter with Romania.

The Danes were held to a 0-0 draw in Cluj on Sunday evening, but it was Tuesday morning before Eriksen gave his verdict.

He expressed his disappointment at the result, but sounded positive about the prospect of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Writing in Danish, he said: “Not the result we wanted, but still everything to play for!”