Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich lineups

Arsenal team to play Bayern Munich

Alexis Sanchez returns to the Arsenal team for tonight’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich after being dropped to the bench for last weekend’s defeat at Liverpool.

The Chile international leads the line as the Gunners seek to overturn a 5-1 deficit.

Sanchez’s return is one of four changes made by Arsene Wenger. David Ospina, Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott also come into the team.

They replace Petr Cech, Francis Coquelin, Alex Iwobi and Olivier Giroud.

Starting XI: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Ramsey, Xhaka; Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck; Sanchez

Bayern Munich team to play Arsenal

Starting XI: Neuer; Rafinha, Hummels, Martínez, Alaba; Alonso, Thiago, Vidal; Robben, Ribery, Lewandowski