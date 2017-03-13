Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Man Utd lineups – Rashford was secretly in squad!

Chelsea team to play Man Utd

Chelsea team tonight: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CHEMUN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2017

Chelsea appeared to have delayed naming their team following the curve-ball thrown by Manchester United (see below).

The team was eventually announced 10 minutes later than scheduled.

Head coach Antonio Conte makes two changes to the side that beat West Ham United a week ago.

Nemanja Matic and Willian comes into the starting lineup in place of Cesc Fabregas and Pedro.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard

Man Utd team to play Chelsea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was indeed trying to pull a fast one on his former club Chelsea because Marcus Rashford leads the line tonight.

The England international was thought to be out through illness and didn’t board the train to London at Stockport with the rest of the squad yesterday. But we reported a rumour that he had got on the train alone further down the line at Macclesfield and it looks like that was the case.

United were expected to be without a recognised striker, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended and Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial injured, but Rashford is named in the starting lineup.

There are four changes to the side that started at FC Rostov last week. Rashford, David De Gea, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia come into the team.

They replace Sergio Romero, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini and Ibrahimovic.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian, Herrera, Pogba, Young, Mkhitaryan, Rashford