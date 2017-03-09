Confirmed Team News: FC Rostov vs Man Utd lineups

FC Rostov team to play Man Utd

Starting XI: Medvedev, Kalachev, Mevlja, César Navas, Granat, Kudrjasov, Noboa, Erokhin, Gatçan, Poloz, Bukharov

Man Utd team to play FC Rostov

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes seven changes to the side held by Bournemouth last weekend for this evening’s Europa League last-16 first leg at FC Rostov.

His selection looks to have been strongly influenced by the state of the pitch in Russia.

David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Luke Shaw, Michael Carrick, Juan Mata, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial drop out of the team.

They are replaced by Sergio Romero, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Ashley Young, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini.

Mkhitaryan makes his first start since limping off with a hamstring injury after scoring against Saint Etienne in the last round.

Starting XI: Romero, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Pogba, Young, Mkhitaryan, Herrera, Fellaini, Ibrahimovic