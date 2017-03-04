Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Arsenal lineups

Liverpool team to play Arsenal

Lucas Leiva is the only casualty of Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester City earlier this week.

He is replaced by Ragnar Klavan for this evening’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

Lucas was defended by Reds great Jamie Carragher, who said he had been left exposed by manager Jurgen Klopp’s tactics at the King Power Stadium, but the Brazilian has been taken out of the firing line.

Other than that one change, it is the same team that started against the Foxes. Captain Jordan Henderson is still injured and Dejan Lovren is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Firmino

Arsenal team to play Liverpool

Mesut Ozil is absent through illness and Alexis Sanchez is dropped to the bench for Arsenal in their game at Liverpool this evening.

Laurent Koscielny returns from injury and Danny Welbeck make a rare start. Manager Arsene Wenger indicated that Welbeck had been included ahead of Sanchez to accommodate more direct tactics.

The well rested Gunners make seven changes to the side that started against Sutton United almost two weeks ago.

Only Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal, Hector Bellerin and Alex Iwobi keep their places from the the team that played in the FA Cup.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud