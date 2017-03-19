Confirmed Team News: Man City vs Liverpool lineups

Man City team to play Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the side knocked out of the Champions League by Monaco in midweek.

Centre-back Nicolas Otamendi and midfielder Yaya Toure come into the starting lineup for today’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Bacary Sagna and Aleksandar Kolarov drop out of the team.

Starting XI: Caballero, Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Yaya Touré, Sané, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Sterling, Agüero

Liverpool team to play Man City

Liverpool make just one change to the side that beat Burnley last weekend for this afternoon’s trip to Manchester City.

Roberto Firmino comes into the team to replace Divock Origi, who drops to the bench.

The Brazilian forward is fit enough to start despite manager Jurgen Klopp telling his press conference on Friday that he had been unable to train up to that point in the week.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino