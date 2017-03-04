Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Bournemouth lineups

Man Utd team to play Bournemouth

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney and left-back Luke Shaw make rare Premier League starts in today’s lunchtime clash with Bournemouth.

Manager Jose Mourinho makes four changes to the side that started in last week’s EFL Cup final.

Rooney, Shaw, Phil Jones and Michael Carrick come into the team.

They replace Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, Pogba, Mata, Rooney, Martial, Ibrahimovic

Bournemouth team to play Man Utd

📋 Team news. One change to the starting line-up for our @premierleague game at @ManUtd. In ➡ Afobe

Out ⬅ Wilshere#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/jRh0PbOLIo — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 4, 2017

Bournemouth make one change for today’s trip to Manchester United.

Benik Afobe comes into the team in place of Jack Wilshere.

Starting XI: Boruc, Smith, Cook, Mings, Daniels, Surman, Arter, Fraser, Pugh, King, Afobe