Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs FC Rostov lineups

Man Utd team to play FC Rostov

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes five changes to the side beaten at Chelsea on Monday night for this evening’s Europa League last-16 second leg against FC Rostov.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was suspended for the game at Stamford Bridge are all included.

David De Gea, defenders Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian, Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford all drop out of the team.

Starting XI: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Blind, Pogba, Herrera, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

FC Rostov team to play Man Utd

FC Rostov can only muster four substitutes for tonight’s clash with Manchester United.

Aleksandr Bukharov, who scored in the 1-1 draw in Russia, is among the four on the bench.

Aleksandr Gatskan and Timofei Kalachev, who played in the first leg, are ruled out through suspension. Soslan Dzhanaev is out through injury, so Nikita Medvedev is in goal.

Starting XI: Medvedev, Terentyev, Poloz, Noboa, Bayramyan, Azmoun, Mevlja, Prepeliţa Kudryashov, Navas, Erokhin