Confirmed Team News: Middlesbrough vs Man Utd lineups

Middlesbrough team to play Man Utd

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Steve Agnew makes four changes to the starting lineup for his first game in charge.

Victor Valdes, Stewart Downing, Gaston Ramirez and Alvaro Negredo all start against Manchester United today.

Brad Guzan, Adama Traore, Cristhian Stuani and Rudy Gestede make way.

Starting XI: Valdes, Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, Leadbitter, De Roon, Ramirez, Downing, Negredo

Man Utd team to play Middlesbrough

Manchester United make seven changes to the side that beat FC Rostov in the Europa League in midweek for today’s trip to Middlesbrough.

David De Gea, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford all come into the team.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Bailly, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Lingard, Rashford