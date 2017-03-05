Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Everton lineups

Tottenham team to play Everton
#THFC: Lloris (C), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/QhPDFlZ92p
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 5, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur are unchanged for this afternoon’s Premier League encounter with Everton at White Hart Lane.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino sticks with the players who recorded a 0-4 win over Stoke City last time out. Harry Kane, who scored a hat-trick against the Potters, once again leads the line.
Captain Hugo Lloris makes his 200th appearance for Spurs.
Everton team to play Tottenham
👀 | Team news is in 👇 pic.twitter.com/BrRFtO7XAW
— Everton (@Everton) March 5, 2017
📋 | Everton XI (to play Spurs): Joel, Coleman, Baines, Williams, Funes Mori, Barry, Gana, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley, Lukaku. #EFCawayday
— Everton (@Everton) March 5, 2017
📋 | Everton subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Holgate, McCarthy, Mirallas, Lookman, Valencia.
— Everton (@Everton) March 5, 2017
Everton make just one change for today’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.
Manager Ronald Koeman opts for a move defensive midfield than the one that started against Sunderland last time out, so veteran anchorman Gareth Barry replaces Ademola Lookman.
