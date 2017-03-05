Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Everton lineups

Tottenham team to play Everton

Tottenham Hotspur are unchanged for this afternoon’s Premier League encounter with Everton at White Hart Lane.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino sticks with the players who recorded a 0-4 win over Stoke City last time out. Harry Kane, who scored a hat-trick against the Potters, once again leads the line.

Captain Hugo Lloris makes his 200th appearance for Spurs.

Starting XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Everton team to play Tottenham

Everton make just one change for today’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Ronald Koeman opts for a move defensive midfield than the one that started against Sunderland last time out, so veteran anchorman Gareth Barry replaces Ademola Lookman.

Starting XI: Joel, Coleman, Baines, Williams, Funes Mori, Barry, Gana, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley, Lukaku