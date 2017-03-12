Confirmed Team News: Tottenham vs Millwall lineups

Spurs team to play Millwall

Tottenham Hotspur make four changes to the side that beat Everton last weekend for today’s FA Cup sixth round clash with Millwall.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino brings goalkeeper Michel Vorm, right-back Kieran Trippier, midfielder Harry Winks and forward Heung-min Son into his starting lineup.

They replace Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Mousa Dembele and Christian Eriksen.

Striker Harry Kane captains the team in Lloris’ absence.

Danny Rose is still injured, so Ben Davies continues at left-back.

Starting XI: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Son, Dele, Kane

Millwall team to play Spurs

Millwall make two changes for this afternoon’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Shane Ferguson and Fred Onyedinma drop out of the team that beat MK Dons last time out.

They are replace by Jed Wallace and Steve Morison.

Starting XI: King, Cummings, Craig, Williams, Webster, Wallace, Thompson, O’Brien, Cooper, Gregory, Morison