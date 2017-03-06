Confirmed Team News: West Ham vs Chelsea lineups

West Ham team to play Chelsea

Andy Carroll returns to the West Ham United team for tonight’s game against Chelsea.

The big striker’s inclusion in place of Michail Antonio is manager Slaven Bilic only change to the side held by Watford last time out.

Robert Snodgrass plays despite his off-field issues.

Starting XI: Randolph, Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell, Noble (c), Obiang, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Carroll

Chelsea team to play West Ham

Premier League leaders Chelsea name an unchanged side for tonight’s game against West Ham United.

Head coach Antonio Conte names the same XI that started in the win over Swansea City last weekend.

That means Cesc Fabregas keeps his place in midfield over Nemanja Matic.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard