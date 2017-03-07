Confirmed: Zlatan Ibrahimovic banned for Chelsea, Middlesbrough and West Brom games

Zlatan to #MUTV: "I went for the ball and it was unlucky he jumped into my elbow. But it was nothing on purpose… I hope he's not injured." pic.twitter.com/gpr1chUXhF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2017

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has accepted an FA violent conduct charge and will serve a three-match ban.

The Swedish star was charged in the wake of his elbow to the head of Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in last weekend’s Premier League game.

He has accepted that the incident amounted to violent conduct and will now serve a standard three-match ban.

That rules the in-form forward out of Monday night’s FA Cup sixth round clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, plus subsequent Premier League games against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

Mings has also been charged with violent conduct for his stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head moments before the elbowing incident. The Cherries man has appealed his charge.

The FA has confirmed it is seeking a longer ban than the standard three games in Mings’ case.

Ibrahimovic has travelled to Russia with United’s squad for the Europa League clash with FC Rostov. He will still be available for both legs of that tie.

The former Paris Saint-Germain has only missed one Premier League game so far this season.