Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce on Tottenham’s interest in Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has spoken about Tottenham Hotspur’s reported interest in star winger Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international, aged 23, has been strongly linked with a move to White Hart Lane in recent months.

Allardyce pointed the finger at Zaha’s representatives for stirring up the transfer speculation surrounding their client and said it was now down to Palace chairman Steve Parish to ensure that the Palace academy graduate stays at Selhurst Park.

According to The Guardian , when asked if it would be difficult to retain Zaha, he said: “That’s the chairman’s responsibility.

“Spurs were always mentioned because agents or somebody decided to stir the pot. We all know who stirs the pot, behind the scenes, who do it, even though they deny it, but we know they do it.”

Zaha joined the Eagles in 2004 and played for them until signing for Manchester United in 2013. But he was back on loan at Selhurst Park the following year and rejoined his former club on a permanent basis in 2015.

He has rediscovered his best form since his return to south London and his performances have seen him once again linked with big-money moves elsewhere.