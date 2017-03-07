Danny Welbeck confirms why he pulled out of Arsenal vs Bayern

No injury, no tweak, just ill at the wrong moment. Devastated I couldn't play tonight. — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) March 7, 2017

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck has reassured fans that he has not suffered a new injury setback after pulling out of the team to face Bayern Munich moments before kick-off.

The England international had been named in the starting lineup for this evening’s Champions League last-16 second leg at the Emirates Stadium, but was withdrawn at the last minute and replaced by Olivier Giroud.

Welbeck posted on Twitter to confirm that there was “no injury, no tweak” and that his absence was due to sickness.