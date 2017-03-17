David De Gea mocks Juan Mata over cooking video

Fabada? British Pie? Definitely need to get better at cooking though… 😅👨🍳 https://t.co/U3Z5gGojfn pic.twitter.com/xyM42NklTs
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 17, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has stepped up his social media presence over the past year or two, but his latest video was a step too far for team-mate David De Gea.
The former Chelsea man uploaded a cooking video today and name-checked Asturian dish fabada and British pie in the accompanying tweet.
While he acknowledged that he had to improve his cooking, De Gea took things a stage former and claimed that his colleague had never held a frying pan before in his life.
You haven't used a frying pan in your life 😂 https://t.co/SowNXbmzy3
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) March 17, 2017