David De Gea mocks Juan Mata over cooking video

Posted by - March 17, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Manchester United, Oddballs

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has stepped up his social media presence over the past year or two, but his latest video was a step too far for team-mate David De Gea.

The former Chelsea man uploaded a cooking video today and name-checked Asturian dish fabada and British pie in the accompanying tweet.

While he acknowledged that he had to improve his cooking, De Gea took things a stage former and claimed that his colleague had never held a frying pan before in his life.