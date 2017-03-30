David Ospina set to start for Arsenal against Man City

So what's the early team news for #AFCvMCFC?
Watch LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/whwNwOYZWT pic.twitter.com/JXKFq6SqaT
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 30, 2017
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Manchester City.
The Czech Republic international sustained an injury at West Bromwich Albion before the international break and will not be fit in time to face Pep Guardiola’s side this weekend.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger confirmed that Cech will be unavailable for the City game. You can see him saying just that in the video above.
That means Colombia international David Ospina is set to start the game. He played against Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier at altitude in Quito on Tuesday before making the lengthy trip back to London, which is not ideal preparation.
Wenger also confirmed that Lucas Perez is out through injury.