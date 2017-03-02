Dejan Lovren returns to Liverpool training ahead of Arsenal game

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has handing his team a big boost ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Croatia international has been sidelined with a knee injury. Just a week ago there were reports that he was going to see a specialist about the problem, sparking fears of a long-term layoff.

But he was back in action at Melwood today.

If he is available to face the Gunners it would be good news for manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been using midfielder Lucas Leiva in central defence.