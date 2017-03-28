Diego Costa expected to leave Chelsea this summer, replacements earmarked

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is expected to leave the club in the next transfer window, according to The Guardian .

The Spain international was tipped to quit Stamford Bridge earlier this year when he was touted for a switch to the Chinese Super League. He was subsequently involved in a row with coach Antonio Conte and his backroom staff and was dropped for a Premier League game at Leicester City.

But things appeared to have been patched up since then and Costa has continued to be a key part of the Blues side that looks set to win the Premier League title.

Today’s report suggests that it may only have been a temporary fix and that the former Atletico Madrid man will be on his way this summer.

Conte and the rest of the Chelsea hierarchy are set to move for their former player Romelu Lukaku, now of Everton, or Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata to replace Costa, the article claims.