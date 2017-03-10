Eden Hazard ready to reject Real Madrid to stay at Chelsea

Chelsea star Eden Hazard will turn down any overtures from Real Madrid this summer to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to the Evening Standard .

The Belgium international, aged 26, has been strongly linked with a move to the Bernabeu in recent seasons – particularly last term when his Blues form fell off a cliff – and is reported to have been an the Spanish giants’ wish-list for several years.

But Hazard is now said to be set on staying with Chelsea.

He still has three years left to run on his contract and, having rediscovered his best form under Antonio Conte this season and played a key role in taking the Blues 10 points clear at the top of the table, has no intention of moving on or looking for a transfer.

Hazard is in his fifth season at Stamford Bridge and has scored 66 goals in 236 appearances for the Blues, including 11 goals in 30 games this season.