Eric Bailly restrained by Man Utd team-mates after tunnel clash at Middlesbrough

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly had to be held back by his team-mates after it kicked off in the tunnel at the end of today’s Premier League win over Middlesbrough.

BBC journalist Shamoon Hafez, posting from his personal account, reported seeing Bailly being restrained after a confrontation involving Boro players.

Kicking off in the tunnel. Eric Bailly having to be restrained by team-mates #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) March 19, 2017

Speculation that the brawl had been sparked by an alleged bite on Bailly by Boro striker Rudy Gestede quickly spread on social media. Here’s the incident that is being referred to:

As you can see, the pair squared up after the incident, so it would not be a big surprise if they renewed acquaintances after the final whistle.

It remains to be seen how much of the incidents – both the alleged bite and tunnel dust-up – were seen by the match officials and what, if any, action will be taken by the Football Association.

United were hit with an FA charge for failing to control their players during last Monday’s defeat at Chelsea, so any indication that their players were to blame for events in the tunnel could have ramifications.