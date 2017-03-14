Everton’s Idrissa Gueye wanted by Arsenal

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is a transfer target for Arsenal, according to The Sun .

The Gunners are said to want the 27-year-old to become their version of Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

Manager Arsene Wenger’s scouting team have been impressed with Gueye’s all-action displays since arriving at Goodison Park from relegated Aston Villa last summer.

The Senegal international is also wanted by clubs in Spain and Italy, but the Gunners are ready to compete to sign him when the next transfer window opens.

Gueye would add power and energy to the Arsenal midfield. He would compete with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla for a central berth in the Gunners’ team.

The Toffees are reportedly hoping to head off the interest in their player by looking at offering him an improved contract. His current deal runs until June 2020, so he could be offered an extension of year or two with improved terms.