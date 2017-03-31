Everton’s Romelu Lukaku named Premier League player of the month on eve of Liverpool game

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been given a boost on the eve of the Merseyside derby after being named Premier League player of the month for March.

The Toffees star scooped the prize after scoring four goals and making another two in three games over the course of the month.

Lukaku scored in every game he played in March. Getting on the scoresheet in the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, scoring in a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, then striking twice in injury time in a 4-0 victory against Hull City before the international break.

