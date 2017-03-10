Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna linked with London return at West Ham

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna is considering a summer move to West Ham United, according to The Sun .

The former Arsenal right-back is said to be keen on a return to London and weighing up a switch to the Hammers.

Sagna, aged 34, will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his £60,000-a-week deal at the Etihad Stadium expires.

He has been restricted to 13 Premier League appearances so far this season and, with Pep Guardiola expected to sign at least two new full-backs this summer, is unlikely to be offered a new deal.

The France international left the capital to join City at the end of his Arsenal contract in 2014 and signed a three-year contract.

He had previously spent seven years with the Gunners, who he joined from French side Auxerre in a £6m deal in 2007, making 284 appearances for the north London club in all competitions.