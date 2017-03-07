GIF: Were Alexis Sanchez and Petr Cech laughing as Arsenal trailed Bayern 2-10?

These images of the Arsenal bench during this evening’s defeat to Bayern Munich could reignite questions over Alexis Sanchez’s future.

The Chilean started the game, but was on the bench by the time the wheels completely came off.

Sat next to Petr Cech with the aggregate score at 2-10 to Bayern, Sanchez looked distinctly like he was having a bit of a laugh before trying to disguise it by grimacing.

To be fair, Cech seems to be smirking, too.