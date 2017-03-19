GIF: Chelsea youngster booked for outrageous dive

This dive by Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore for Ajax today! 👀 pic.twitter.com/pCS0GjF9XF — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) March 19, 2017

Chelsea youngster Bertrand Traore got himself booked for this insane dive while playing for loan club Ajax earlier today.

The Burkina Faso international, aged 21, was in action for the Dutch giants in an away game at Excelsior.

With his side being unexpectedly held to a 1-1 draw, Traore decided desperate times called for desperate measures. After overrunning the ball on his way into the penalty area, he hurled himself between two Excelsior defenders.

Unsurprisingly, the referee was not buying it and showed the Blues starlet a yellow card.