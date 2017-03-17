GIF: FC Rostov official grabs a selfie with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Is this a Rostov official getting a selfie with Zlatan?! 😂📸 #UEL pic.twitter.com/vvNQQjENVb — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2017

FC Rostov’s players showed no sign of being starstruck over the course of their Europa League last-16 tie with Manchester United.

The same could not be said of their backroom staff. One official from the Russian side grabbed a selfie with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the pitch at Old Trafford after last night’s 1-0 defeat to United saw the Premier League side go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Ibra obliges and poses for the photo as he made his way towards the tunnel.