GIF: Luis Enrique and Barcelona’s players celebrate after beating PSG

That feeling when you complete the greatest #UCL comeback ever… pic.twitter.com/ZORb82WIrE — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2017

These were the crazy celebrations on the pitch at the Camp Nou after Barcelona pulled off their incredible comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain.

A 6-1 win over the French champions on the night gave Barca a 6-5 aggregate win and a place in the quarter-finals.

Coach Luis Enrique, who announced he will step down at the end of the season between the first leg and the second leg, was running around like a madman, while many of his players were caught up in an epic pile-on.