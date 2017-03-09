GIF: Luis Enrique and Barcelona’s players celebrate after beating PSG

These were the crazy celebrations on the pitch at the Camp Nou after Barcelona pulled off their incredible comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain.

A 6-1 win over the French champions on the night gave Barca a 6-5 aggregate win and a place in the quarter-finals.

Coach Luis Enrique, who announced he will step down at the end of the season between the first leg and the second leg, was running around like a madman, while many of his players were caught up in an epic pile-on.