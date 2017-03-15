GIF: N’Golo Kante’s beaming smile as Leicester beat Sevilla

We brought you a photo earlier of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante in the crowd to cheer on former club Leicester City against Sevilla last night.

Now, here’s a gif showing just how much the France international enjoyed seeing his mates book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Kante, who missed out on European football this season but looks to have secured back-to-back Premier League titles by quitting the King Power Stadium for Stamford Bridge last summer, had a beaming smile on his face as he looked on.