GIF: Spurs pair Heung-min Son and Dele Alli’s celebration handshake vs Millwall

Do you think @Dele_Alli has got a handshake with every member of the @SpursOfficial team? 😂🙈 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/4vTe8p7vqn — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2017

Hot on the heels of Dele Alli’s controversially awful handshake with Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Harry Kane came the revelation that he has a similarly elaborate handshake with Heung-min Son.

With the South Korea international on the scoresheet with a hat-trick in yesterday’s FA Cup quarter-final win over League One side Millwall, he and Alli had the chance to showcase their celebratory handshake.

You can see the convoluted celebration being played out in the gif above.