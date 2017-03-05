GIF: Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Dele Alli perform a handshake celebration vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League partly because he has so many strings to his bow.

But for all his versatility as a player, we are not sure that cool handshakes are one of those aforementioned strings.

Kane performed a handshake celebration with team-mate Dele Alli after opening the scoring in today’s 3-2 win over Everton.

You can see how it went (and whether you think they pulled it off) in the gif above.

Kane discussed the handshake in his post-match interview.