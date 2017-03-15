Gluttons for punishment: Arsenal announce pre-season clash with Bayern

If proof were needed that profit always comes before pride in modern football, here’s a very neat example.

Arsenal have announced that they will face Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly this summer.

The Gunners waited an entire week after their 10-2 aggregate pasting and resulting Champions League last-16 exit by Bayern before announcing that they were getting ready for more of the same treatment this summer.

The Arsenal vs Bayern game is part of the annual International Champions Cup pre-season tournament and will be played at the Shanghai Stadium, in China, on Wednesday, July 19. They will then face Premier League rivals Chelsea on Saturday, July 22 in the Bird’s Nest Stadium, Beijing.

Bayern recorded a 1-5 win over the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium last Tuesday. They had won by the same scoreline at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of the tie.

The need to start promoting the fixture and drive sign-ups to the Arsenal China membership club meant the north London club couldn’t even wait for those games to start fading from memory before making the announcement.