Greater Manchester Police mock Liverpool’s form

Use your mobile phone & drive as of today you'll end up with more points on your licence than Liverpool FC got throughout February……SIX — GMP Middleton (@GMPMiddleton) March 1, 2017

Liverpool’s form over the past month has come under scrutiny from an unexpected source as police took aim at them.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was Manchester-based officers who took pleasure in pointing out just how few Premier League points Jurgen Klopp’s side had accumulated in February.

An official Greater Manchester Police account used the Reds’ slump to deter motorists from using their mobile phones while driving.

The tweet read: “Use your mobile phone & drive as of today you’ll end up with more points on your licence than Liverpool FC got throughout February……SIX.”