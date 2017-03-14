Harry Winks linked with Spain call-up

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is being linked with an international call-up for Spain.

The Daily Mirror claims the 21-year-old is the subject of an investigation by the Spanish FA to confirm his eligibility and gauge his interest in representing La Roja.

Winks reportedly qualifies to play for Spain through Spanish grandparents. He has played for England at under-17, under-18, under-19, under-20 and under-21 level, making his debut for the Under-21s in a 3-2 defeat to France last November.

Since then he has established himself as a first-team regular for Spurs and is likely to be a more regular face for the Under-21s, if not the senior squad, in the coming months.

But that could change if the Hertfordshire-born starlet switches allegiance to Spain.

Given the quantity of high quality midfielders who don’t get anywhere near the Spain squad at present, it is unlikely that Winks would be forcing his way in at this stage in his career.