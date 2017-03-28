Hector Bellerin celebrates Spain U21 success

Another 2 wins. Preparations for the Euro's done, we're ready!! // Dos buenas victorias y preparados para el Europeo!! #Sub21 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/j9MX0QAiz8 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) March 28, 2017

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has taken to Twitter to celebrate a successful international break with Spain Under-21s.

Bellerin and his team-mates recorded a 1-2 away win over Italy Under-21s last night. That followed a 3-1 win over Denmark Under-21s last week.

The Gunners star is already looking ahead to the summer and the European Under-21 Championships.

He told his Twitter followers: “Another 2 wins. Preparations for the Euro’s done, we’re ready!!”

Bellerin shared a picture of him and the rest of last night’s starting XI posing for a team photo before kick-off.