Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Man Utd squad for Rostov clash

Good to be back in team training today! 💪 #mufc pic.twitter.com/kA4nqsEJSP — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) March 3, 2017

Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made the trip to Russia for Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first leg clash with FC Rostov.

The Armenia international has not played since suffering a hamstring injury after scoring the winner in the second leg of the previous round at Saint Etienne.

Manager Jose Mourinho had hinted that Mkhitaryan would not be risked before Monday’s FA Cup sixth round clash with Chelsea, but he has named the former Borussia Dortmund man in a 20-man travelling squad for the Rostov game.

He was sidelined for the EFL Cup final win over Southampton and the Premier League draw with Bournemouth with his injury.

Captain Wayne Rooney and left-back Luke Shaw, who both made rare starts against the Cherries last weekend, are omitted from the squad, as is midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Centre-back Eric Bailly is suspended after his red card at Saint Etienne and will not travel to Russia.

Youngster Kieran O’Hara travels as United’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Man Utd travelling squad to face FC Rostov

De Gea, Romero, O’Hara; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Darmian, Young; Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Mkhitaryan; Martial, Rashford, Ibrahimovic.