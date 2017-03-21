Hugo Lloris, Bacary Sagna, N’Golo Kante and Arsenal stars report for France duty

France’s squad reported at their Clairefontaine training base yesterday to prepare for the upcoming friendly against Spain and World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.
A contingent from the Premier League travelled across the Channel to link-up with Didier Deschamps and his coaching staff.
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna, Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Arsenal pair Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny are all involved and can be seen arriving at Clairefontaine in the video above.