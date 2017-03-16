Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Arsenal stars in France squad

France coach Didier Deschamps has named his squad for the forthcoming games against Luxembourg and Spain.

A host of Premier League players are involved, including Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Arsenal pair Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud.

Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna is also involved.

And fresh from helping to eliminate Sagna’s City side from the Champions League by opening the scoring in last night’s last-16 second leg, Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe has earned a first call-up to the senior squad.

The 18-year-old was most recently involved with the France Under-19 squad, but has leapfrogged the under-20 and under-21 setups to go straight into Deschamps’ squad.

His call-up is a reward for his outstanding form in a breakthrough season for his club side. Mbappe has scored 17 goals in 31 appearances for Monaco so far this season.

Les Bleus play the World Cup qualifier away at Luxembourg on March 25, before hosting Spain for a friendly three days later.