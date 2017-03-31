Injury setback for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Klopp on Jordan Henderson's return to fitness: "He's had a little setback. I can't say how long it will be." pic.twitter.com/G7ILRUsIRL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson remains sidelined after suffering an injury setback.

The skipper has been sidelined since before the 3-1 defeat at Leicester City a month ago.

At that stage, his injury was described as a bruised foot and he was not expected to be out for long.

But speaking at his press conference this lunchtime, Klopp confirmed that Henderson had suffered a setback and was unwilling to speculate on when he might be fit to return to action.

He told reporters: “He’s had a little setback. I can’t say how long it will be.”

In the short-term, that means Henderson will be unavailable for tomorrow’s derby clash with Everton at Anfield. He has already missed games against the Foxes, Arsenal, Burnley and Manchester City.