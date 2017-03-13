Jesse Lingard responds to Man Utd fan’s novel motivation ahead of Chelsea game

Oi @JesseLingard , Just wanted you to know , Wembley is just 10miles away from bridge , so consider yourself at home. Yours sincerely,

Nik pic.twitter.com/omvXtaW1in — Nik (@CreativeMartial) March 13, 2017

A Manchester United supporter has taken to Google Maps in an effort to motivate Jesse Lingard ahead of this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea.

Lingard has scored three of his United goals to date at Wembley, so the United fan was keen to demonstrate the close proximity of Wembley to Stamford Bridge. Pointing out that the two stadiums are just 10 miles apart, he urged Lingard to make himself at home.

The United man responded by saying: “Will do.”