Jesse Lingard shares a photo of him wearing a Man Utd shirt as a kid

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has shared a photo showing that his allegiances to the club go way back.

Fresh from scoring in the EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley last weekend, he posted a picture showing him decked out in what appears to be a kids’ version of United’s home kit from 1994 to 1996 (yes, you got two seasons out of a kit in those days).

That would make Lingard aged somewhere between two and four when the photo was taken.