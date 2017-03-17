Jose Mourinho says he would not have let Ángel Di María, Danny Welbeck and Javier Hernández leave Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has criticised the club’s transfer activity before he took charge.

The Portuguese boss says the club made mistakes and cites Ángel Di María, Danny Welbeck and Javier Hernández as three players he would not have allowed to leave Old Trafford if he had been in charge at the time.

His predecessor Louis van Gaal offloaded Welbeck to Premier League rivals Arsenal soon after taking charge in 2014.

Hernandez was dispatched on loan to Real Madrid at the same time, then sold to Bayer Leverkusen 12 months later.

Di Maria was signed from Madrid for a then British record fee in 2014, but was offloaded again to Paris Saint-Germain after just one season at Old Trafford.

Mourinho has indicated that he would have preferred to have all three players at his disposal this season.

He told the BBC : “I found a sad club. Manchester United sold players that I would never sell, bought players that I would never buy.”

He went on to name Di Maria, Welbeck and Hernandez as examples of failings in the club’s transfer policy during Van Gaal’s tenure.