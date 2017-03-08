Jose Mourinho worried about Man Utd team selection after seeing Rostov’s pitch

The boss adds that he has a lot to think about with regards to team selection due to the state of the pitch at the Olimp-2 stadium. pic.twitter.com/bzJ31dmFvb — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 8, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed concerns over his team selection after seeing the condition of FC Rostov’s pitch ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League last-16 first leg.

The Red Devils arrived at the Olimp-2 stadium this morning for Mourinho’s press conference and a training session.

Having had chance to inspect the playing surface, Mourinho indicated that he had plenty to think about in terms of team selection.

That could take the form of protecting players from injury, in which case the recently returned to fitness Henrikh Mkhitaryan might be left on the bench, as well as impacting Mourinho’s tactics.

Expect Marouane Fellaini to start if Mourinho’s thoughts are that his side will not be able to keep the ball on the deck.

The United boss has already confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is banned for the next three domestic games after his elbow on Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings, will start tomorrow evening.