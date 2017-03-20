Juan Mata predicts joy for Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has predicted a joyful end to the season for the club.

The Spanish star said the team’s last two results had convinced the players that they are on the way to a successful season.

Writing in his weekly blog column on his website , Mata said: “Two consecutive wins allow us to close March (due to the international break) in a very positive way, and we are convinced that the end of the season will bring us a lot of joy.

“The week has been very demanding physically but we gave everything we had and, despite the FA Cup disappointment, we have moved forward in Europe and also we have got closer to the top four in the Premiership.”

Mata was referring to the game against FC Rostov and Middlesbrough. The 1-0 win over FC Rostov last Thursday night, which sent United through to the Europa League quarter-finals. Winning that tournament would secure Champions League qualification for next season, as well as a piece of silverware.

Yesterday’s 1-3 win over Boro at the Riverside Stadium ensured the Red Devils moved out of the sixth spot and up to fifth. They can also leapfrog rivals Liverpool and move into the top four by winning their two games in hand.

That set of circumstances has got Mata in an optimistic frame of mind at the start of the international break.